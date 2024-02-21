Assam Government Orders Major Re-Shuffle As 9 SP's, Several Other Police Officers Transferred

GUWAHATI: The top brass of the police department in Assam has seen a major re-shuffle among their ranks as the state government has taken a decision to transfer the Superintendents of Police (SP) of nine districts of the state along with other officers of the state police department on Tuesday.
The commandants of Assam police battalions and the Additional Superintendent of police of several districts were also transferred by the Home Department.
Assam's Home and Political Department issued a notification stating that Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of police, Goalpara, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of police in Dibrugarh.
On the other hand, Shwetank Mishra, IPS (RR-2015), Superintendent of police, Dibrugarh, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of police in Jorhat.
Additionally, Mohan Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2016), Superintendent of police, Jorhat is transferred and posted as Superintendent of police in Bongaigaon whereas Pankaj Yadav, IPS (RR-2017), Superintendent of police, Tamulpur, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of police in Barpeta.
Moreover, Akshat Garg, IPS (RR-2017), Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Railway police, Pandu, Guwahati.
As per the notification, Dinesh Kumar, IPS (RR-2018), Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nalbari is allowed to hold charge post in the rank of SP/ Commandant/ DCP/ AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 5th ABPn., Sontila located in Dima Hasao.
Apart from these, the transfer posting orders of others include names of Arnab Deka, APS (DR - 1993), Commandant, 16th ABPn., Bormonipur, Morigaon is transferred and posted as Commandant, 17th ABPn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara; Jayshree Khersa, APS (DR-1995), Commandant, 17th ABPn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Commandant, 28th ABPn., Howly in Barpeta.
Meanwhile, Ranjan Bhuyan, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kamrup; Swapnaneel Deka, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police in Goalpara.