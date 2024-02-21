Assam Government Orders Major Re-Shuffle As 9 SP's, Several Other Police Officers Transferred

GUWAHATI: The top brass of the police department in Assam has seen a major re-shuffle among their ranks as the state government has taken a decision to transfer the Superintendents of Police (SP) of nine districts of the state along with other officers of the state police department on Tuesday.

The commandants of Assam police battalions and the Additional Superintendent of police of several districts were also transferred by the Home Department.

Assam's Home and Political Department issued a notification stating that Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of police, Goalpara, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of police in Dibrugarh.