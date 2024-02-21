Assam: 122 Persons Arrested As Cops Crackdown On Illegal Moneylenders

GUWAHATI: In a significant turn of events, as many as 122 individuals were arrested by the Assam police so far in a crackdown aimed at targeting illegal moneylenders across the state.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news.
"In a statewide crackdown on illegal moneylenders, we have apprehended 122 individuals. The police have also seized cash, loan agreements, gold jewelry, land mortgage documents, and bank records. We are committed to persisting in this initiative to shield our vulnerable poor and middle-class citizens from the clutches of these unscrupulous lenders," the Assam CM's post on X read.
The cops have been cracking down on illegal moneylenders across the state over the past few days.
The culprits who have been nabbed as part of this wide-scale crackdown have been apprehended with money from their possession. The perpetrators had extorted money from the victims.
Most of these people are involved in operating illegal money-lending rackets and have been demanding high interest rates from their customers.
Numerous individuals have had to endure severe harassment from these illegal moneylenders who dish out huge sums of money on high interest rates, and then act like loan sharks on their victims.
Meanwhile, in a similar development, in alignment with the Government of Assam’s determined vision to eradicate the malpractice of unscrupulous money lending that has long plagued the state, the Biswanath Police Department conducted a significant operation on Tuesday to bring relief to the victims who have been exploited by these illegal activities.
Under this initiative, the Biswanath Police successfully apprehended a total of six individuals involved in illicit money lending practices. The operation was a part of our ongoing commitment to uphold the law and protect the citizens from financial exploitation.
During the operation, various incriminating documents were seized from the possession of the accused, providing substantial evidence of their illegal activities. The individuals have been forwarded to judicial custody.