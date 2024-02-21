Assam: 122 Persons Arrested As Cops Crackdown On Illegal Moneylenders

GUWAHATI: In a significant turn of events, as many as 122 individuals were arrested by the Assam police so far in a crackdown aimed at targeting illegal moneylenders across the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news.

"In a statewide crackdown on illegal moneylenders, we have apprehended 122 individuals. The police have also seized cash, loan agreements, gold jewelry, land mortgage documents, and bank records. We are committed to persisting in this initiative to shield our vulnerable poor and middle-class citizens from the clutches of these unscrupulous lenders," the Assam CM's post on X read.