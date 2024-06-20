57000 farmers of Dhubri district receive 17th installment of Pradhan Mantri Krishak Sanman Nidhi

DHUBRI: A total of 57000 farmers of Dhubri district received 17th installment of Pradhan Mantri Krishak Sanman Nidhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday officially released the 17th installment of the Prime Minister’s Krishak Sanman Nidhi (PMKisan) for farmers in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released more than Rs 20,000 crore for 9 crore 26 lakh farmers in the country.

The 17th installment of the Prime Minister’s PM Kisan Scheme was live webcast centrally at the Dhubri District Agriculture Office premises as well as in various districts of the state Promotion arrangements is done.

The programme was also live webcast in KVK, Bahalpur Dhubri and in the entire Gaon Panchayat under Dhubri District. During the live webcast program at Dhubri District Agriculture Office premises Additional District Commissioner (Agriculture) Shri Pranjal Kumar Das, Mrinal Kanti Kachari (ADA), Salahur Rahman (SDAO), Khandakar Shahidul Alom (SDAO), Pankaj Chandra Das (SDAO), Ashok Kumar Srivastava (Senior ADO), Dipankar Choudhury ( ADO, Balajan), FPC members and farmers were present.

Also Read: Financial awareness drive organized at Lakhimi Pathar Government LP School of Sadiya

Also Watch: