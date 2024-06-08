Assam Government, Prasar Bharati Set To Collaborate For Lachit Barphukan Docuseries

GUWAHATI: In a commendable initiative, the Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati are set to produce a docuseries depicting the heroic legacy of Lachit Barphukan, the legendary Ahom general who has left an indelible mark on the state's history.
The Assam cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has decided to go ahead with this ambitious project that will be showcased across the nation.
The 52-episode docuseries will shed light on the valorous exploits of Lachit Barphukan, who played an instrumental role in defending the Ahom kingdom against the Mughal invasion in the 17th century.
The series aims to enlighten the viewers about one of the most iconic figures in Assam's rich historical heritage who thwarted the mighty Mughals from conquering Assam.
The production will be jointly funded by the Assam government and Prasar Bharati in a collaborative effort, with each contributing Rs 10 crore, amounting to a total budget of Rs 20 crore.
Audiences nationwide will be able to watch this docuseries on various platforms, including Akashvani, Doordarshan, and digital channels, thereby ensuring widespread reach and accessibility.
It has been expected that an official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati will be signed soon to formalize the collaboration and set the stage for the production of this ambitious docuseries.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, 'Lachit the Warrior', an animation film written and directed by senior Assam Police officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, was awarded the 'Best Animated Short Film' in the Kollywood International Film Festival held in Chennai.
The narration in 'Lachit the Warrior' was done by Amarjyoti Choudhury and the music was provided by Rupam Talukdar. Anupam Mahanta was the creative director while storyboarding and illustration were done by Hrishikesh Bora with Ratul Dutta overseeing the VFX.