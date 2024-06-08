Assam Government, Prasar Bharati Set To Collaborate For Lachit Barphukan Docuseries

GUWAHATI: In a commendable initiative, the Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati are set to produce a docuseries depicting the heroic legacy of Lachit Barphukan, the legendary Ahom general who has left an indelible mark on the state's history.

The Assam cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has decided to go ahead with this ambitious project that will be showcased across the nation.

The 52-episode docuseries will shed light on the valorous exploits of Lachit Barphukan, who played an instrumental role in defending the Ahom kingdom against the Mughal invasion in the 17th century.