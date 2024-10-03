Assam Government Proposes Mandatory Swimming Proficiency For Class I Officers To Deal With Flood Risks

GUWAHATI: In a bid to enhance disaster preparedness in the flood-prone state, the Assam Government has suggested the introduction of a new policy.

Under this proposal, proficiency in swimming will be made mandatory for Class I officers and employees.

This initiative was discussed during the 51st State Executive Meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota. This aims to contribute to the risk reduction strategies in the flood-prone state of Assam, where annual flooding wreaks havoc on people's lives as well as their livelihoods.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also reportedly given his nod, marking a significant step towards integrating life-saving skills into the state’s workforce.