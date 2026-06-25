Assam Govt Orders Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle, Key IAS and ACS Officers Transferred

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government today effected a major administrative reshuffle at the IAS and the ACS level, including several district commissioners.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Syedain Abbasi (IAS), Special Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering and Water Resources Departments and Department of Housing & Urban Affairs (addl.), is relieved from the charge of Special Chief Secretary, Department of Housing & Urban Affairs. He is also posted as Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation Department, as an additional charge.

Dr. Om Prakash (IAS), Managing Director, Samagra Shiksha Axom Mission, is transferred and posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Environment & Forest Department and Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Departments.

Deba Prasad Misra (IAS), District Commissioner, Hojai, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Home & Political Department.

Madhu Sudan Nath (IAS), District Commissioner of Chirang, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Agriculture Department.

Megha Nidhi Dahal (IAS), District Commissioner, Dhubri, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Finance Department, and MD, AIDC, as an additional charge.

Rohan Kumar Jha (IAS), District Commissioner, Barpeta, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Barak Valley Development Department, and Project Director, Assam Resilient Rural Bridge Programme, as an additional charge.

P.Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (IAS), Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Transformation & Development Department and CEO, SITA (addl.), is also posted as Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Welfare of Minorities & Development Department as an additional charge.

Hivare Nisarg Gautam (IAS), Secretary, Chief Minister's Office & Managing Director, Assam Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Ltd (addl) and MD, AIDC (additional), is relieved from the charge of Managing Director, AIDC. He is also posted as Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Finance Department, as an additional charge.

Aayush Garg (IAS), District Commissioner, Cachar, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Samagra Shiksha Axom Mission.

Dibakar Nath (IAS), District Commissioner, Bongaigaon, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Dhubri.

Aditya Vikram Yadav (IAS), Additional Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Welfare of Minorities Development, Barak Valley Development and Irrigation Departments, is also posted as Director of Training, Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara.

Masanda Magdalin Pertin (IAS), Additional Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Home & Political Department, is transferred and posted as additional secretary, Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Rahul Kumar Gupta (IAS), District Commissioner, South Salmara Mankachar, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Cachar.

Jay Vikas (IAS), District Commissioner, Udalguri, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Hailakandi.

Srishti Singh (IAS), District Commissioner, Majuli, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Morigaon.

Parikshit Thoudam (IAS), Joint Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Finance Department, and Special Commissioner of Taxes, Office of the Commissioner of Taxes, Assam (addl), is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, South Salmara-Mankachar.

Sanjoy Dutta (ACS), Secretary to the Govt of Assam, General Administration Department, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Hojai.

Ratul Chandra Pathak (ACS), Additional Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner of Majuli.

Anamika Tewari (ACS), District Commissioner, Morigaon, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department.

Nabadeep Pathak (ACS), Additional Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Administrative Reforms & Training, Pension & Public Grievances Department and Director of Training, Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara (addl.), is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Barpeta.

Pulak Patgiri (ACS), additional secretary to the Govt of Assam, Women & Child Development Department, is transferred and posted as district commissioner, Udalguri.

Karabi Saikia Karan (ACS), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Darrang, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Biswanath.

Lakhinandan Saharia (ACS), District Commissioner, Biswanath, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Bongaigaon.

Gakul Chandra Brahma (ACS), Joint Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Agriculture Department, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Chirang.

Also Read: Assam Govt Orders Major IAS, ACS Reshuffle in First Move Under New Regime