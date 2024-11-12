Assam Government Rolls Out Mobile Medical Units For Remote Tea Gardens

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has taken a significant step to enhance healthcare access in the tea gardens of Assam, particularly those located in remote areas.
Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) equipped with essential medical facilities has been introduced by the state government to ensure that tea garden employees living in the remotest of places are provided with proper medical service.
This commendable initiative aims to bring the healthcare services for tea garden workers and their families directly at their doorstep. These isolated communities often face difficulties in accessing conventional healthcare centers.
A total of 80 MMUs will be rolled out which will cater to over 514 tea gardens providing much-needed medical attention right at the comfort of their homes.
These specially designed vehicles are equipped with a wide range of medical equipment, ensuring that residents in these areas adequate healthcare services.
The MMU's comes with a range of services, including free medicines, diagnostic tests, and medical consultations, that too free of cost.
