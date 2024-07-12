Assam: Government Sanctions 78 Roads and 14 Bridges under PMGSY – III

GUWAHATI: The Central government has approved construction of 78 roads and 14 bridges in Assam under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) – III. This involves estimated investment of Rs 378.68 crore. It aims to enhance rural connectivity to stimulate economic growth in Northeastern region.

The Ministry's statement emphasized initiative's importance in improving access to essential services like healthcare education and markets. By bridging gap between remote villages and urban centers. These projects aim to enhance connectivity in rural areas. Thus fostering economic development trade and commerce.

The initiative aligns with government's broader vision of prosperous Northeast and developed India. By providing better road infrastructure. The projects expected to create employment opportunities. Stimulate local economies. Contributing to overall growth and prosperity of Northeastern states.

The PMGSY-III projects set to have transformative impact on region ensuring that rural connectivity improvements will lead to substantial economic and social benefits. This includes better market access for local produce. Easier access to healthcare facilities. Enhanced educational opportunities for rural populations.

The Ministry highlighted that this development is not just about infrastructure. It is also about enhancing quality of life for residents in Assam's rural areas. The improved connectivity will play crucial role. It will integrate these remote regions with mainstream economy. This will accelerate the pace of economic development.