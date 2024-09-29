Assam Government Set To Distribute Financial Assistance Of Rs 75,000 To Young Entrepreneurs

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on September 29, declared that the state government will disburse the first allotment of Rs 75,000 in financial assistance to over 25,000 selected young and budding entrepreneurs.

The distribution ceremony is set to take place at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati on September 30 at 10:00 AM.

This commendable initiative happens to be a part of the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA), which is intended to bring down unemployment and create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship to thrive among the youth of Assam.