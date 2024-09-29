Assam: Sonapur Residents Approach Supreme Court Over Alleged Violation Of Demolition Order

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, more than 40 residents of Sonapur located on the outskirts of Guwahati city have decided to approach the Supreme Court.

The residents have levelled allegations of willful violation of the court's interim order dated September 17, which ruled that no demolition should take place across the country without prior permission.

The petitioners are seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against the alleged contemnors "for committing gross, deliberate, and willful contempt" of the Supreme Court's order dated September 17 in a plea filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed.