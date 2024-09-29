Assam: Sonapur Residents Approach Supreme Court Over Alleged Violation Of Demolition Order

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, more than 40 residents of Sonapur located on the outskirts of Guwahati city have decided to approach the Supreme Court.
The residents have levelled allegations of willful violation of the court's interim order dated September 17, which ruled that no demolition should take place across the country without prior permission.
The petitioners are seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against the alleged contemnors "for committing gross, deliberate, and willful contempt" of the Supreme Court's order dated September 17 in a plea filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed.
Earlier this month, the apex court mandated that no demolition should occur anywhere in the country without the court's permission and this order came as an interim measure until the next hearing.
However, the top court clarified that the order will not be applicable in cases of unauthorized structures in public spaces, such as roads, streets, footpaths, railway lines, or water bodies, or in cases where a court had ordered demolition.
The petitioners have accused the local authorities of not complying with the court's order by starting the eviction process.
According to the petitioner's claim, the authorities had wrongfully pasted red stickers on their homes without any prior warning regarding the eviction or demolition.
The petitioners, including Faruk Ahmed, have assertively stated that they have been residing in the villages of Kachutoli Pathar, Kachutoli, and Kachutoli revenue village in Sonapur mouza, Kamrup Metro district, for many years.
They informed that they occupy the land under a deed of Power of Attorney executed by the original pattadars (landowners).
The petitioners further added that they do not hold ownership rights, but emphasized that the Power of Attorney is legally valid, allowing them to reside on the land.
Moreover, the petition also referred to a Gauhati High Court order dated September 20, 2024, in which the Advocate General assured that no action would be taken against the petitioners until further orders.
The plea complained that the authorities ignored the court's order by allegedly marking the petitioners' homes for eviction without prior notice.
ALSO READ: Tamulpur Gears Up For Assam’s First Environment-Friendly Durga Puja
ALSO WATCH: