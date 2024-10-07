Assam Government Set To Distribute Over 10 Lakh Soil Health Cards To Farmers

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a crucial initiative aimed at supporting the state’s agricultural community by distributing Soil Health Cards (SHC) to more than four lakh farmers across the state.

During the launch event held in Guwahati, the Assam CM informed that the state government plans to issue a total of 10 lakh SHCs, with an initial batch of four lakh cards ready for distribution.

Referring to them as “Krishak bandhus,” CM Sarma emphasized the vital role that farmers play in achieving the ambitious goal of making Assam self-reliant, known formally as ''Atmanirbhar Assam''.