Assam Government Set To Distribute Over 10 Lakh Soil Health Cards To Farmers

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a crucial initiative aimed at supporting the state’s agricultural community by distributing Soil Health Cards (SHC) to more than four lakh farmers across the state.
During the launch event held in Guwahati, the Assam CM informed that the state government plans to issue a total of 10 lakh SHCs, with an initial batch of four lakh cards ready for distribution.
Referring to them as “Krishak bandhus,” CM Sarma emphasized the vital role that farmers play in achieving the ambitious goal of making Assam self-reliant, known formally as ''Atmanirbhar Assam''.
He further informed that the number of soil testing laboratories has been increased from 5 to 26 in the state so as to improve soil quality assessment.
Accompanied by Agriculture minister Atul Bora, the Chief Minister also inaugurated several agricultural knowledge centres and provided farmers with essential agricultural machinery.
In addition to it, the Assam CM announced plans to set up 816 village agriculture equipment banks, marking a notable increase from the previous 80 banks in the state.
Moreover, the government is also set to launch 96 new agricultural knowledge centres and 93 agriculture development offices to bolster the agricultural development and support farmers in Assam.