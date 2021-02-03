Assam government signs MoA with Oil India Limited, Duliajan

GUWAHATI: Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, Government of Assam has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Oil India Limited (OIL), Duliajan for operationalisation and functioning of ITI, Lahowal as a centre of excellence. Government of Assam has taken the initiative to use the existing infrastructure and facilities of ITI Lahowal for operation and maintenance by OIL, stated a press release.



The MoA was signed by Ruby Sharma, Director, Employment and Craftsmen Training and Prasanta Borkakoty, Executive Director (Human Resource and Administration), OIL Duliajan in presence of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Principal Secretary Dr. KK Dwivedi and other senior officials at Dispur on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Patowary said, "Schooling doesn't ensure employment, skilling does. 21st century will move only on start-ups, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Everything (IoE)." The Minister hoped the Centre of Excellence would become a model for providing better job opportunities and skill in the emerging new trends of the industry.

In keeping with the vision of Prime Minister to make India the skill capital of the world, the Minister deliberated on the Skill University project at Mangaldoi for which Assam Government has collaborated with Nanyang Polytechnic, Singapore.

Principal Secretary Dr KK Dwivedi spoke on the major initiatives of the department in establishment of 24 new ITIs leading to an increase in seat capacity, online admission through e-counselling, online registration in employment exchanges etc. He hoped that the synergy with OIL will continue for overall benefit of the youth of the region.

Expressing gratefulness to the State Government, Prasanta Borkakoty, Executive Director, OIL said that the Lahowal Centre of Excellence will open new vistas for furthering the employability of the youth, wherein the successful batches will be suitably placed at OIL.

With the focus of Government of Assam to provide vocational training and job opportunities to the unemployed youth, the stress was on strengthening the ITIs to play a crucial role in bridging the skill gap requirements of the industries. With this requirement in mind, the need of building skill training facilities in the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia region was felt and so establishment of Government ITI Lahowal got impetus with the support of OIL India Limited, Duliajan. Trades like Mechanic Diesel, Fitter, Surveyor, Electrician, Welder, Wireman, as per National Curriculum for Vocational Training (NCVT) curriculum and National Skill Qualification Framework Standard (NSQF) have been accordingly selected. OIL shall also formulate and identify job roles for short term courses in terms of technical course curriculum, soft skills training, hands-on-skill training etc.