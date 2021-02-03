NCHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa felicitates successful APSC candidates

A Correspondent

Haflong: In a simple but significant ceremony, the Chief Executive Member of N C Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Debolal Gorlosa felicitated all the candidates who have qualified for the post of Assistant Engineer under the Public Health Engineering Department from Dima Hasao, conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission, at the CEM's guest house on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Ranu Langthasa, chairperson of NCHAC, Nandita Gorlosa, Samuel Changsan, Executive Members, Nojit Kemprai, MAC, and the parents of the candidates. Speaking on the occasion, Ranu Langthasa, Nandita Gorlosa and Samuel Changsan appreciated the endeavour of the candidates for achieving success and appealed to them to work for the development of the district and also for its people.

CEM Gorlosa expressed his happiness at their success and said that the district of Dima Hasao was marching ahead in various aspects. He hoped that the district would have more successful candidates in future. He also appealed to the candidates to encourage their younger generation to come forward and appear for such competitive exams.

