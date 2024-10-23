Assam Government To Close Down 36 Revenue Circle Offices Across 27 Districts

GUWAHATI: The Revenue Department of Assam is set to close down 36 revenue circle offices across the state, creating anxiety among residents.
This move aims to consolidate administrative services and the staff from the affected offices will be relocated to other revenue circles within the same district.
Expressing concerns over this development, many locals are of the view that the closures could disrupt access to essential revenue-related services, particularly for rural and semi-urban communities.
This decision will be implemented in multiple districts of Assam. Bajali district's Sarupeta revenue circle office and Barpeta district’s Baghbar and Sarthebari offices are set to be closed down.
Moreover, It will also come into effect in Dangtol and Manikpur in Bongaigaon district, Halem in Biswanath, and Sapekhati in Charaideo. The decision will also affect Pathorighat and Pub Mangaldai in Darrang district, Gogamukh in Dhemaji, and Agomoni and Chapar in Dhubri.
Additionally, the closure will also take place in the Dibrugarh (West) office, Rongjuli in Goalpara, Khumtai in Golaghat, Algapur and Lala in Hailakandi, and West Jorhat.
As far as Kamrup Metropolitan district is concerned, the Chandrapur revenue circle office is slated for shutdown while Kamrup district will see closures in North Guwahati, Kayan, Chaygaon, Nagarbera, and Chamaria.
Furthermore, other affected revenue circles include Badarpur in Karimganj district, Kadam and Subansiri in Lakhimpur district, Ujani Majuli in Majuli, and Mikirbheta and Bhuragaon in Morigaon.
In Nalbari district, Pachim Nalbari, Ghagrapar, Barbhag, and Banekuchi will be closed with additional closures in Amguri, Sivasagar, and South Salmara in the South Salmara-Mankachar district.
