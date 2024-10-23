Assam Government To Close Down 36 Revenue Circle Offices Across 27 Districts

GUWAHATI: The Revenue Department of Assam is set to close down 36 revenue circle offices across the state, creating anxiety among residents.

This move aims to consolidate administrative services and the staff from the affected offices will be relocated to other revenue circles within the same district.

Expressing concerns over this development, many locals are of the view that the closures could disrupt access to essential revenue-related services, particularly for rural and semi-urban communities.

This decision will be implemented in multiple districts of Assam. Bajali district's Sarupeta revenue circle office and Barpeta district’s Baghbar and Sarthebari offices are set to be closed down.