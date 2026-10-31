Assam Government to Induct Tiwa Community's Langkhon Festival into Official State Calendar

In a major boost to the cultural preservation of indigenous communities, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Langkhon Festival of the Tiwa community will be included in the Assam Government’s official calendar starting next year.

The Chief Minister made this milestone announcement while attending the grand celebrations of the 19th Langkhon Festival at Ulukunchi in the Amri area of West Karbi Anglong.

Addressing a massive gathering of the Tiwa diaspora, Dr. Sarma emphasized the state's deep commitment to safeguarding the unique identity, customs, and heritage of the community.

“From next year onwards, the Langkhun Festival of our Tiwa brothers and sisters will be included in the Assam Government’s official calendar,” Dr. Sarma told reporters, reaffirming that indigenous traditions form the bedrock of Assam's composite identity.

In addition to official recognition, the Chief Minister pledged dedicated financial assistance from the state government to ensure the festival continues to be celebrated with traditional grandeur and institutional support.

The Langkhon Festival (also known as Langkhon Kham) is one of the most vital socio-religious celebrations of the Tiwa people. Primarily a pre-harvest festival, it is observed with deep reverence to pray for a bountiful crop season and to protect agricultural yields from pests and natural calamities. The rituals involve offering prayers to the deity Boroghola for societal peace and prosperity. A striking feature of the celebration is the preparation of the sacred "Langkhon" using finely shaved Bijuli bamboo, accompanied by vibrant traditional folk dances and songs.

Cultural leaders have widely welcomed the government's decision, noting that official calendar inclusion will significantly elevate global awareness of Tiwa heritage and foster greater cultural integration across the region.