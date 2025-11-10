Assam Government to launch subsidized masur dal, sugar, and salt scheme today

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Government of Assam will launch the scheme for distribution of subsidized masur dal, sugar, and salt on Monday at 10 am at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati, in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The event will be broadcast live across media platforms.

In Sonitpur district, the ceremonial launch will take place simultaneously at 986 Fair Price Shops under 29 GPSS/WCCs, covering 2,49,530 ration card holders under the National Food Security Act, 2015.

Arrangements have been made for live telecast, light refreshments, and public awareness banners highlighting the scheme and the PMGKAY free rice initiative. Financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per FPS has been sanctioned for event expenses. During the Anna Sewa Din programme, from November 10 to November 19, a total of 2,495.3 quintals each of masur dal, sugar, and salt will be distributed at subsidized rates across Sonitpur district.

Also Read: Assam Government Employees to Receive Rs 1,000 Incentive to Buy Books in Book Fair