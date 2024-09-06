Assam Government to Release Panchayat Restructuring Final List on September 26

Biswanath: Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass has announced that the final list for panchayat restructuring will be released on September 26 instead of the previously mentioned date.

The minister said that while the government initially set a deadline of September 6 for the reconstitution process, additional time is required to complete it. Although most districts have nearly finalized their panchayat reconstitution process and could issue notifications soon, further time is needed to finalize ward population figures and boundaries. The government is requesting an additional ten days, with the preliminary list to be available by September 16 and ten days allocated for resolving any objections. The minister also stated, "We are preparing to hold panchayat elections in the first half of December."

On the other hand, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass also addressed the allegations of a flour scam in the state. He clarified that Assam receives 1.37 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 5,000 metric tonnes of flour. The limited flour supply is attributed to district commissioners not submitting the required information, which has led to some ration card holders not receiving their allocated flour. While rice is distributed free of charge, ration card holders are required to pay Rs 10 per kilogram for flour. Dass criticized some opposition MLAs for spreading misinformation and announced plans to distribute atta in the near future using UPS machines, similar to the system currently in place for rice distribution.

Previously it was mentioned that the panchayat delimitation exercise in the state will be done on the basis of the population census of 2001. This was revealed in the Assam Assembly by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass. On the last day of the Autumn Session, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam (Sr) moved a resolution, urging the House to ‘reconsider delimitation of Village Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat, and Zila Parishad on the basis of the 2011 census.’