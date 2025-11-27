Assam Government urged to provincialize BTR schools as per BTR accord

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All BTC Senior Secondary School Employees' Association on Wednesday reiterated their demand of provincialization of the schools and colleges of BTC areas under Clause 6.3 of the BTR Accord, and not according to the newly-introduced Assam Education Bill, 2025.

In an interview with mediapersons, the Secretary of the association, Indrajit Basumatary, said that the Government of Assam was finalizing to introduce the new Assam Education Bill, 2025 to provincialize venture schools and colleges. He said that the new bill had set January 11, 2006 as the base year to produce documents of permission, recognition, and concurrence for the provincialization of schools. He expressed his concern that many schools and colleges of BTC would be left out if 2006 was made the base year as most of the schools of BTC had been established after that. He demanded special relaxation of criteria especially for Sixth Schedule administrative councils. He also said that as per Clause 6.3 of the BTR Accord, the schools and colleges of the region should have been provincialized by now. He added that a series of discussions had taken place between the ABSU, Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), and the Government of Assam on the matter but that the State Government was not interested in implementing the clause. He called upon the MLAs of the UPPL and BPF to raise objections over the government's decision to set 2006 as base year and press for implementing Clause 6.3 of BTR Accord.

Basumatary said that the Nijut Moina scheme should also be extended to students of venture schools, reasoning that the schools might be ventures but the students cannot be neglected as ventures and deprived of government schemes.

