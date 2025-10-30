All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) protest for implementation of BTR Accord rocks Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a powerful show of unity and determination, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) on Wednesday staged a massive protest rally in Dhekiajuli, demanding the immediate implementation of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord and a comprehensive resolution to the long-pending socio-political issues of the Bodo community.

The protest, organized under the banner of the Sonitpur district committee of ABSU, began at around 11 am from the Dhekiajuli High School playground. Hundreds of impassioned demonstrators, waving placards and chanting slogans such as ‘Implement the BTR Accord,’ ‘Grant Land Rights,’ and ‘Our Demands Must Be Fulfilled,’ marched in an organized procession that echoed through the streets of the town.

The rally proceeded along National Highway No. 15 before converging at the office of the Dhekiajuli Circle Officer, where student leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the government. The document highlighted longstanding demands, including the protection of Bodo land rights, speedy execution of BTR related provisions, and justice for unfulfilled promises under the peace accord.

Speaking during the demonstration, ABSU Central Spokesperson Abita Narzary asserted that the Bodo community had exercised immense patience since the signing of the BTR Accord, but the government’s delay in implementation had tested that patience. “The BTR Accord was not just a document, it was a promise of peace, dignity, and development. If the government fails to act, the movement will intensify,” Narzary warned.

Echoing similar sentiments, Central Secretary Birdao Boro and Sonitpur District President Inus Mushahari emphasized that the union would continue its democratic struggle until every clause of the accord was enforced. They also cautioned that failure to address Bodo issues before the 2026 Assembly Elections would invite strong political repercussions across the region.

