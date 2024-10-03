Assam Governor Celebrates Birthday at Mother Old Age Home

Guwahati: In a heartwarming display of community engagement, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today visited Mother Old Age Home in Guwahati and interacted with the inmates there.

It may be noted that the Governor who celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday chose to spend the day with the residents of the Mother Old Age Home.

During his visit, Governor Acharya engaged in meaningful interactions with the inmates, seeking their blessings, wisdom and experiences. The Governor expressed his profound joy for being able to celebrate his birthday with the sisters and mothers of the Old Age Home. "Their smiles are a source of inspiration. Moreover, spending time with these important members of our community has reinforced my commitment to serving and honouring them", the Governor added. Shri Acharya moreover said, “A society develops only when every member of it enjoys right of living and dignity”. He, therefore, reiterated the need to raise awareness about the importance of supporting elderly people and enhancing the care and facilities for life.

The Governor said, "There is no better way to celebrate another year of my life than giving back to those who have paved the way for us for all these years". During his visit, the Governor shared cake, fruits, Horlicks, sweets and other refreshments with the inmates.

It may be mentioned that the Mother Old Age Home, established on June 21, 2012, provides a compassionate shelter to the needy and destitute elderly individuals who lack family support. Currently, the home accommodates 65 grandmothers and grandfathers.

Earlier today, Governor Acharya visited Maa Kamakhya temple and Maa Bagala temple and took blessings from the Goddesses, and prayed for the welfare of all sections of the people of the society.