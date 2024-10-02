Assam Police scripting new era of peace and development: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya greeted the forces on the occasion of 74th Police Day. He expressed his gratitude and paid tributes to the unwavering commitment of the police personnel at a function held at the 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya said, “Assam Police Day is a celebration of the bravery, dedication and sacrifices of our police force. The day is also a symbol of the impressive journey that Assam Police has treaded so far to restore peace, law and order in the state.” He said that Assam Police has a rich and glorious history of almost 200 years. Giving a transition that took place in the Assam Police with regard to its manpower and responsibility, the Governor said that at the time of independence, the strength of Assam Police was just eight thousand. However, the strength has now increased to about 70,000. Moreover, with the changing dynamics of the commission of crimes, the role of Assam Police has also undergone transformation in containing the new age crime and nipping them in the bud.

The Governor also said that with time, Assam Police has navigated numerous challenges, including ethnic riots, refugee issues, infiltration, and militancy. However, the commitment, dedication and dutifulness of Assam Police have helped it to surmount all the challenges and emerge victorious every time. Stating that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam is scripting new success stories in its growth and development. Now with an active support of the Assam Police forces Assam is witnessing a new era of development and peace, the Governor exhorted.

Acharya attributed this peace and development to the sustained contribution of Assam Police. He also said that Assam Police has made remarkable progress in tackling crime. Charge sheet percentage has also improved. This is a clear indication of the commitment and dedication of the Assam Police personnel. The declining graph of crime rates in Assam is indeed a reflection on the efficacy of policing in the state. Showering his praise on the Assam Police personnel, the Governor said that the investigation of cases, disposal of cases highlight the commitment and devotion of the police force. The Governor said that with a rich history spanning almost 200 years, the Assam Police Force continues to serve as the guardian of peace, law and order in the state.

The Governor also said that Assam Police has not only controlled crime but has also done excellent work in recovery of arms and ammunition, neutralizing criminals, putting spanners on illegal drug trafficking and quickly bringing law breakers to justice. “I hail the role of every officer and soldier for their tireless efforts. Your dedication and courage have earned the people’s trust,” stated the Governor. Director General of Police GP Singh also spoke on the occasion. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Singh, IGP (Admin) administered the oath to all the Police personnel present on the occasion.

Special DGP Harmeet Singh, along with a host of senior officers of Assam Police and other dignitaries were present on the occasion, stated a press release.

