Assam: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administers oath to Vice Chancellor of Bodoland University Dr. Babu Lal Ahuja

Guwahati: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Dr. Babu Lal Ahuja as Vice Chancellor of Bodoland University at a function held in the conference hall of Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Earlier, Secretary to the Governor Swapna Dutta Deka sought the permission of the Governor to start the proceedings of the ceremony.

Dr. Babu Lal Ahuja assured the Governor who is also the Chancellor of the Bodoland University that he would carry out his responsibilities diligently and work for the development of the university and its students.

The ceremony was also attended by the Advisor, Chancellors Secretariat Prof. M.K.Choudhury, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S Meenakshi Sundaram, Vice Chancellors of different universities, and senior officers of the State government, stated a press release.

