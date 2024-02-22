Centre for Wildlife Research & Biodiversity Conservation organized a workshop on avian research at Bodoland University

KOKRAJHAR: A one-day workshop on avian research was organized by the Centre for Wildlife Research & Biodiversity Conservation (CWRBC), department of Zoology in the Technical Incubation Centre’s Lecture hall in Bodoland University on Tuesday. The sole resource person was Dr. Asad Rafi Rahmani, former Director of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and internationally known ornithologist.

In the inaugural session anchored by Eliza Basumatary, PhD scholar, delivering the welcome address, Prof. Hilloljyoti Singha, Director of CWRBC disclosed that organizing workshop was one of the objectives of the centre; the others being introducing skill development short-term courses- Certificate Course on Wildlife Tourism and Post Graduate Diploma in Wildlife Science. He introduced Dr. Rahmani, who started his career as a researcher of BNHS, taught in Aligarh Muslim University, authored about 26 voluminous books, more than160 research papers published in peer reviewed journals is also a wide traveller to many protected areas of the country and abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Pradip Patra, Vice Chancellor in- charge congratulated the centre and department of Zoology for organizing such workshop. Dr. Subung Basumatary, Registrar of the Bodoland University wished the success of the workshop and asked the students to take the full advantage of it.

Dr. Manjil Basumatary, Academic Registrar, BU expressed his experiences about birds and worries for the decline of bird species. Prof. Sujit Deka, Dean of Science & Technology praised the necessity of this kind of workshop. Dr. Kushal Choudhury, Head of the Department of Zoology recalled his memory meeting Dr. Rahmani 20 years ago and disclosed the genesis of the workshop. The vote of thanks was offered by Bishal Basumatary, PhD scholar of the Zoology department.

In connection to the workshop, Dr. Rahmani also delivered a popular talk on “Counting Birds:Generational Amnesia”. The contents of the workshop were: Avian Biodiversity in India, How to identify birds, Avian studies in India, some case studies, possible topics for research in Assam on birds, Emerging threats to Indian Birds and Travelers in Trouble: Threats to migratory birds.

As many as 45 participants got registered who belonged to Gauhati University, Science College, Kokrajhar and Bodoland University including students belonging to certificate Course on Wildlife Tourism and Post Graduate Diploma in Wildlife Science, research scholars and teaching faculties.

