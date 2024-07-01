Assam: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attends AR inaugural women’s football championship

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Assam Rifles is proud to announce the inaugural Assam Rifles Sentinels of the North East Women Football Championship 2024, scheduled from June 30 to July 13, 2024. The tournament will feature seven teams, including state teams from Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Director General Assam Rifles Women Football Team.

The opening ceremony, league matches, and semi-finals will be held at Lokra in the Sonitpur District starting on June 30, 2024. The final match will take place at Laitkor, Shillong, on July 13, 2024.

The DGAR Women Football Team won the opening match that was played against the Assam Women Football Team.

The chief guests during the opening ceremony were Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, Oinam Bembem Devi, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee, and former Captain of India’s Women Football Team. This championship aims to promote women’s football in the region, foster teamwork and competition, and empower women through sports.

