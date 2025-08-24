Assam Governor holds district review meeting with Cachar district administration

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday chaired a district review meeting with the District Commissioner and heads of all line departments of Cachar district at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, in Silchar. District Commissioner Mridul Yadav made a detailed presentation on the implementation of various flagship programmes of the Central and State Governments in the district.

The Governor reviewed the progress of the ongoing Amrit Sarovar projects and sought details from the concerned officials regarding infrastructure development at the sites, including installation of flagpoles, construction of shades, and provision of seating arrangements.

While reviewing activities in the fisheries sector, Shri Acharya observed that Cachar has immense potential for fish farming. He enquired about hatchery facilities, fish seed demand, and emphasized the need to strengthen infrastructure to enhance productivity of the sector.

On the TB Mukt Abhiyan, the Governor urged officials to intensify efforts to popularize the Nikshay Mitra initiative. He called upon all stakeholders to be more sensitive and resolute in eradicating tuberculosis from the state.

In the health sector, the Governor expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in the district. He stressed the importance of popularizing affordable Jan Aushadhi medicines among citizens, stated a press release.

Also Read: Guwahati: Assam Governor Visits Hare Krishna Mandir on Janmashtami

Also Watch: