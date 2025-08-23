Cachar students visit NIT Silchar Under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Cachar district administration in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti, organized an exposure tour to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar for girl students on Friday. The initiative, held under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, aimed at motivating students to pursue careers in STEM disciplines and discover the endless possibilities in innovation and research.

The tour was formally flagged off by DC Mridul Yadav. Underlining the significance of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, Yadasv said “Empowering girls through education is not just a policy, it is a mission for building an equitable future. Opportunities like these enable our young daughters to dream big, challenge stereotypes, and succeed in every sphere, including science and technology.”

A total of 35 students from leading government schools of Silchar, including DNNK Girls Higher Secondary School, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Dr BC Roy Memorial Academy, and CL Seth Institute, participated in the visit.

