Teachers shouldn’t Generate Fear in Students: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: A teacher's conduct should not generate fear and anxiety among students, as educators help shape their destinies and have a duty to guide them to become good human beings, President Droupadi Murmu said on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2026.

Marking the occasion, President Murmu has written an article in which she extended greetings to the nation's teachers, conveying gratitude on behalf of all Indians to those who 'instil knowledge, skills, values and motivation in crores of students.'

In her article, President Murmu recalled that Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, had wished that his birthday be observed as Teachers' Day.

"He was an intellectual of international repute, a renowned author and an esteemed statesman, yet he regarded his role as a teacher as the most important of all. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, one of India's most beloved former Presidents, was once asked whether he thought people would remember him more as a scientist or as a President. Dr Kalam replied that he would like to be remembered as a teacher," she wrote.

Drawing on India's ancient texts, the President said teachers have always been taught to love their students as their own children.

"They should treat them all equally and fairly, they should not lose their temper on students, they should remain patient, keep the well-being of their students foremost, and teach them according to their ability to learn," the President wrote, referring to the timeless message of 'Acharyadevo Bhava' from the Shikshavalli in the Taittiriya Upanishad, given nearly three millennia ago.

Reflecting on her own life, President Murmu shared that she had been guided by many wise and affectionate teachers, some of whom taught students beyond school hours and cared for them personally.

"After completing class-VII, I was the first girl to venture out of the village to pursue further studies. Later, while studying in Bhubaneswar too, I was blessed to receive abundant love and encouragement from my teachers. I mention my teachers here with humility, because their story illustrates a profound truth: a loving and dedicated teacher can awaken limitless potential and inspiration within a student," she wrote, adding that such encouragement gives students the courage to face life's toughest challenges and the confidence to pursue the loftiest goals. (ANI)

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