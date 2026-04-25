Assam Governor Honours Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajyapuraskar Awardees for 2024-2025 in Dispur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, distributed certificates to the Rajyapuraskar Testing Camp awardees of the Bharat Scouts and Guides for the years 2024 and 2025 at a programme held at the Rudra Singha Indoor Stadium in Dispur. The event was attended by the Chief Secretary of Assam, Dr Ravi Kota. On the occasion, certificates were also awarded to the Leaders Trainer and Assistant Leaders Trainer.

Also Read: Arunachal Governor Confers Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar