A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday inaugurated the 51st Pathsala Raax Mahotsav in Assam’s Bajali district, marking the beginning of the 17-day-long celebrations. The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Bajali MLA Dharmeswar Roy.

The Governor participated in the traditional lighting of ceremonial lamps (diyas), formally marking the commencement of the festivities. On the occasion, the organising committee felicitated him with traditional Assamese gamusas and ceremonial diyas as a mark of respect.

Following the inauguration, a grand rally was taken out through Pathsala, drawing public participation and adding to the festive atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of Raax Leela, describing it as a celebration of the divine glory of Lord Shri Krishna that has enriched India’s eternal Sanatan culture through the ages.