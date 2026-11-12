Assam's Kalaigaon gears up for 42nd Raax Mahotsav from November 24

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Preparations are in full swing for the 42nd edition of the Kalaigaon Raax Mahotsav, which will be celebrated with traditional fervour and grandeur from November 24 through an elaborate 11-day programme.

The festivities will begin with the hoisting of the religious flag by local MLA Bikan Chandra Deka, marking the formal commencement of the annual celebration. This will be followed by a floral tribute to legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, after which MCLA Diganta Barua will inaugurate the tribute programme.

A colourful cultural procession featuring devotees and local participants will then be taken out through the town. Assam Cabinet Minister Nilima Devi is scheduled to formally inaugurate the Raax Mahotsav in the presence of several dignitaries and thousands of devotees. The Kalaigaon Raax Committee has earmarked a budget of approximately Rs 25 lakh for this year’s celebrations. Preparations for the construction of puja mandaps and idols are progressing rapidly.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, a central committee comprising 251 members has been constituted, supported by 19 sub-committees. The committee is headed by MLA Bikan Chandra Deka as President, MCLA Diganta Barua as Executive President, and Dulen Nath as Secretary.