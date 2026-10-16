Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Stresses Coordination for Border Security

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday stressed inter-agency coordination, intelligence-sharing and modern technology to strengthen border security.

Interacting with BSF personnel at the Frontier Headquarters in Azara, Guwahati, he highlighted the need to tackle illegal infiltration, drug trafficking and cross-border crimes.

The interaction was part of Sainik Samvad, organised by Lok Bhavan in association with the BSF under the Namo Matribhoomi Suraksha avam Swavalamban Sankalp Saptah.

Acharya praised the BSF's dedication and sacrifices, emphasising the importance of secure borders and empowered border communities in ensuring peace and stability, a press release said.

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