Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes stock of government schemes in Majuli

MAJULI: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya during his maiden visit to Majuli on Friday paid a visit to Samaguri Satra and Uttar Kamalabari Satra and paid his obeisance to Gurojona. Upon his visit to the satras, the Governor witnessed the renowned Mukha-bhaona and the traditional Satriya dance performed by the devotees. The Governor expressed his happiness and hailed Majuli’s contribution to India’s cultural heritage, noting its global recognition for mask-making and other cultural tenets. The Governor also appreciated the satras’ role in handing down the cultural legacy to the next generation by imparting training.

On visting Kamalabari Ghat, the Governor inspected the geo-bag embankment and reinforcement work for flood protection. During a review meeting with the district administration, District Commissioner provided him with an overview of various departments, including health, social welfare, tourism, agriculture, and education. He took stock of the progress of several central schemes, such as PMAY-G, ASRLM, Amrit Sarovar, PM Kisan, PMFBY, and PM KISAN. He asked the administration to take special steps to prioritise PM KISAN as it would directly lead to socio-economic improvement of the farmers.

The Governor took stock of the state’s agricultural potential, stressing the importance of inter-district trade to expand market access for local produce. He also took note of the model village initiative under Swadesh Darshan, encouraging the development of rural tourism infrastructure to enhance visitor experience with comprehensive government facilities.

The Governor also took updates on the TB Mukt Abhiyan, Jan Aushadhi - Generic Medicines Yojana, and Kanya Sukanya Samridhi Yojana. Reviewing the Environment and Forest department, he asked the officials to plant saplings under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, reinforcing the importance of environmental stewardship. The Governor also reviewed the works of Brahmaputra board, stated a press release.

