Assam: BPF President Hagrama Mohilary Confident of Sidli By-Election Win, Targets 2025 BTC Victory

KOKRAJHAR: The BPF is also not far behind in claiming the victory of its candidate, Suddha Basumatary from Sidli ST LAC, as various political parties are predicting the success of their respective candidates in the upcoming bye-elections. The party has been running whirlwind campaigns in the constituency to ensure the win of their candidate.

In an election meeting held in Bamwngaon on Wednesday, the president of BPF Hagrama Mohilary said UPPL had been claiming an easy win for their candidate Nirmal Kr. Brahma without credible sense. He said there was no logical ground in claiming UPPL’s victory from Sidli constituency. He said before the supporters that the winning of the BPF candidate from Sidli constituency had ground reality. He exemplified simple arithmetic for confirmation of BPF’s winning by citing vote share of last parliamentary election and BTC elections held in 2024 and 2020 respectively in which BPF performed better. He said in the last parliamentary election, BJP’s vote share remained better than the UPPL and still the support of the people is with the BPF.

Mohilary said there were seven BTC constituencies in Chirang district comprises of 14 Chirang Duar (ST), 13-Chirang (ST), Kajalgaon (ST), Sobhaijhar ST), Nichima (ST), Manas Serfang (ST) and Thuribari (Open) and except 14-Chirang Duar, the BPF candidates won from all other constituencies in 2020 BTC elections. He said the UPPL could capture only 14-Chirang Duar constituency in 2020 council elections, he said adding that the BJP’s vote share in all these constituencies were far better than the UPPL in the last parliamentary election too. He also said the support base of the BPF was still very strong in the district which shows the clear indication of victory of their candidate.

The BPF president said the BPF will come back to power in BTC in the 2025 council elections. He said there had been 12 constituencies in Kokrajhar district in which 9 seats were won by the BPF. However, BPF’s MCLAs-Reo Reoa Narzihary and Rajib Brahma switched to the BJP along with Sajal Kr. Singha of the Congress after the formation of council government. The BPF won 9 seats in Kokrajhar and 5 seats in Chirang but admitted that the BPF got only 5 seats in Baksa and Udalguri totalling 19 seats while the UPPL got only 13 seats. He said the BPF will not only emerge victorious in bye-election but will win in next year’s council elections too. He also said their position in Baksa and Udalguri became stronger as earlier. He further said he needed 8 seats in Kokrajhar, 4 in Chirang and 5 each in Baksa and Udalguri districts to come back to power in BTC next year.

On the desertion of senior BPF leader and former Minister Chandan Brahma from the party and his subsequent joining to the UPPL, Mohilary said Brahma will not get benefit from joining the UPPL as the latter will never give him a seat. He said Chandan Brahma was a well known hardcore BPF leader who always went against the ideology of the UPPL. He also ridiculed Brahma’s status as Political Advisor of the UPPL given by the UPPL president Pramod Boro.

