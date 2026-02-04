Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Visits Adarsh Vidyalaya, Titaguri

KOKRAJHAR: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, visited Adarsh Vidyalaya, Titaguri in Kokrajhar on Tuesday and spent some time interacting with the students and faculty members.

Governor Acharya highlighting the transformative power of education said that the Adarsh Vidyalaya, Titaguri established with a noble cause of providing good quality education to the students embedded with socio-cultural and ethical values. The school has been mandated to make the students a complete and responsible individual. He said that education instils a sense of duty, courage, discipline and compassion, and nurtures values that shape character and conscience. Acharya expressed view that the Adarsh Vidyalaya Titaguri has been working to help the students inculcate the values of good human being. Moreover, it has also been asked to churn the skills of the students and stimulate their entrepreneurial traits.

Considering the crucial role of teachers, the Governor said that educators not only impart knowledge but also guide, correct and inspire students, enabling them to become enlightened and socially responsible citizens. He asked the teachers to motivate the students and bring the best out of them. He also requested the teachers to help the students imbibe moral values, develop confidence and contribute meaningfully to nation-building. The Governor appreciated the efforts of the institution in providing quality education and fostering an environment of learning, discipline and service, and extended his best wishes to the students for a bright and future.

District Commissioner Pankaj Chakraborty and SP Akshat Garg accompanied the Governor during his visit to the school, stated a press release.

