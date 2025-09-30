Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visits Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati: Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by the First Lady, Kumud Devi, visited the world heritage site Kaziranga National Park, the habitat of the one-horned rhinoceros, on Monday. Entering the park through the Bagori Range, the Governor undertook a jeep safari and spent time amidst its rich biodiversity. He reviewed ongoing initiatives aimed at wildlife protection and environmental conservation, while also experiencing moments of close interaction with elephants by feeding them sugarcane. The Governor observed the courageous efforts of the dedicated ‘Van Durgas’ engaged in protecting the park and its wildlife. He commended their commitment towards ensuring the safety and sustainability of the park’s ecosystem. The Governor expressed that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Kaziranga in March 2024, the park has witnessed remarkable infrastructural advancements. These measures, he noted, have boosted tourism and reinforced Kaziranga’s global stature as a World Heritage Site of ecological and cultural importance, stated a press release.

