Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extends warm greetings on Durga Puja

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. In his message, the Governor said, “Durga Puja is a celebration of the eternal triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair. As the divine Mother descends to bless us, she brings with her the essence of strength, compassion, and unwavering faith.

Moreover, the Governor said that Maa Durga is the embodiment of Shakti and enables the people to face challenges of life with courage and righteousness. He moreover emphasized that the festival is not only a time of devotion and spiritual reflection, but also a celebration of unity, cultural richness, and social harmony. He expressed hope that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of friendship, peace, and universal brotherhood among all sections of society.

“Let this Durga Puja be an occasion of meditation on the divine and spiritual power of Maa Durga and empower us accordingly. May her blessings remove all obstacles from our lives and fill every heart with joy, peace, and prosperity,” the Governor added, stated a press release.

