Assam Governor launches Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra in Cachar

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday formally launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra from Nehru College at Pailapool in Cachar as part of a statewide initiative covering 10 districts to raise awareness against drug abuse.

The Padayatra will continue until October 2 and aims to mobilise people, particularly the youth, towards building a healthy and drug-free Assam.

Addressing a public meeting at Nehru College, Acharya said the campaign was closely linked to the future of young people, family welfare and the safety of society. He said a drug-free India and Assam could be achieved only through collective responsibility and sustained public participation.

The Governor said the participation of students, youth and people from different sections had given the Padayatra the character of a people’s movement. He expressed confidence that the awareness generated in Cachar would inspire communities across Assam to take collective action against substance abuse.

Acharya said drug abuse could adversely affect health, education, employment, family life and the future of young people. He stressed the need for timely intervention through awareness, dialogue, counselling and positive engagement.

He urged young people to channelise their energy into education, sports, yoga, arts, skill development, innovation and community service, and encouraged them to inspire their peers to stay away from drugs. He also highlighted the role of educational institutions, teachers, parents and youth organisations in strengthening drug-prevention efforts.

The Governor called for strict enforcement against illegal drug trafficking alongside treatment, counselling and rehabilitation for those affected by addiction. He appreciated the Cachar district administration’s efforts to tackle drug trafficking.

Acharya urged people to carry the campaign beyond the day’s programme and spread its message in villages, neighbourhoods, schools, workplaces and families. He also felicitated NGOs and individuals for their contribution towards preventing and controlling substance abuse.

After the meeting, the Governor paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue on the Nehru College campus before joining the Padayatra. The awareness march culminated at Pailapool Chowk, with students, teachers, civil society members and officials participating. More than 2,000 people took part in the march.

Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, Sub-Divisional Officer Dhrubajyoti Pathak, Nehru College principal Dr L Bharati Singh and other dignitaries attended the programme.

Earlier, the Governor felicitated 108-year-old Sunila Das of Lakhipur under the Governor Assam Varishtha Nagrik Samman initiative. He presented her with a traditional Assamese gamosa, a cheque of Rs 51,000, a saree, a shawl, an umbrella and a basket of fruits, a press release said.

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