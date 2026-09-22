Assam Governor Participates in Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra in Dibrugarh

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DIBRUGARH: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday led the third leg of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra in Dibrugarh, following its launch in Cachar and Sribhumi last week.

Addressing a gathering at the District Library, Acharya called for sustained public awareness and collective action to protect youth from substance abuse and build a drug-free society. He said the fight against substance abuse requires the combined efforts of families, educational institutions, communities, civil society and the administration, and cannot be left to law enforcement agencies alone.

Describing Dibrugarh as an important centre of Assam's history, heritage and development, the Governor urged its youth to lead healthy, disciplined and purposeful lives and channel their energy towards nation-building. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, he said a developed India requires a healthy and empowered youth population.

On the birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, Acharya paid tribute to the Gurujona and urged youth to follow his teachings of humanity, compassion, discipline and righteous conduct.

After paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Governor led the Padayatra from the District Library to Chowkidinghee Field. Students, teachers, NCC cadets, NGOs, civil society members, retired armed forces personnel, elected representatives and officials participated.

Later, Acharya visited 96-year-old veteran educator and freedom fighter Phanidhar Gogoi at Konwarigaon and honoured him under the Governor Assam Varishtha Nagrik Samman initiative.

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