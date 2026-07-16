Assam Governor reviews flood & erosion control project at Nagaghuli Ghat

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday inspected the Water Resources Department's flood and erosion control project at Nagaghuli Ghat in Dibrugarh as part of his official tour of Dibrugarh district. During his visit to the site, the Governor reviewed the ongoing measures implemented for flood control and the prevention of riverbank erosion in the area. He interacted with senior officials from the Water Resources Department to assess the infrastructure's safety, routine maintenance, and long-term structural sustainability.

Highlighting the state's proactive stance, Governor Acharya said that extensive works are actively being executed across Assam under various State Government initiatives to strengthen flood management and mitigate the devastating impact of riverbank erosion. He commended the dedication of the engineering departments involved in safeguarding vulnerable, flood-prone riverside communities from annual monsoon challenges.

In addition to reviewing the technical aspects, the Governor envisioned a broader, multi-dimensional development plan for the project area. He put forward several valuable recommendations, emphasising the critical importance of planting trees along the embankments to boost local environmental sustainability. Furthermore, he suggested upgrading the location with modern tourism amenities to transform it into a vibrant local attraction. This developmental push, he noted, would pave the way for sustainable livelihood opportunities and generate meaningful, long-term employment for local youth through tourism and various allied economic activities.

Also Read: Assam Flood Toll Rises to Four, Over 37,000 People Affected Across Six Districts