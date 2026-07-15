Assam Flood Toll Rises to Four, Over 37,000 People Affected Across Six Districts

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With the death of another person today, the flood toll in the state this year has gone up to four. The flood situation in the state remained unchanged even as the water level of the Brahmaputra and some other rivers started receding at a few stretches. Of course, the water level of the Bharmaputra is still rising in the stretch between Guwahati and Dhubri. None of the rivers in the state is flowing above the danger level today.

According to reports, a person died due to floods in the Sonitpur district today.

According to the flood bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have affected 12 revenue circles in six districts as of today. The districts are Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat and Sivasagar. The bulletin further said that the deluge affected 37,032 people in 99 villages in the six districts. Today, floods have gripped 58 villages in the Lakhimpur district, making it the worst affected area. Today, 58 villages are gripped by floods.

The floods also severely affected livestock, including poultry, in the six districts.

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