NCC Cadets in Tinsukia Sensitised on TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan for a TB-Free India

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A sensitisation meeting on the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was organised on Tuesday among NCC Cadets under Hapjan Block at the Conference Hall of Tinsukia College. The programme was organised by the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), Tinsukia, in collaboration with Tinsukia College, Tinsukia Commerce College, and 10 Assam Battalion NCC, Dibrugarh.

The programme aimed to sensitise young NCC cadets about tuberculosis, its prevention, early detection, treatment, and the importance of community participation in achieving the goal of a TB-free India.

Around 60 NCC cadets from Tinsukia College and Tinsukia Commerce College participated in the programme.

Also Read: Assam: Kokrajhar hosts Nikshay Sibir under TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan