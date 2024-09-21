Assam Governor Visits Bodoland Silk Park And Eri Spun Mill In Kokrajhar

The Governor was accompanied by Minister UG Brahma, BTC Executive Members Dhananjay Basumatary and Daobaisa Boro, BTC Secretary Jatin Bora, Kokrajhar District Commissioner, and BTC Joint Secretary Racktim Buragohain.

This is all part of the Assam government's endeavours to promote local products by supporting traditional industries native to the state and create a conducive environment for these businesses to flourish.

Not only will this initiative provide an impetus to the local economy but it would also generate employment on a large scale, thereby providing a source of income for many families.

Moreover, the 'vocal for local' approach will also uplift the social strata of many marginalized communities and will also empower the women in various aspects.