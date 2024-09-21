Assam: 6 Former NDFB Cadres Freed from Bhutan's Gelephu Prison after 7 Years

GUWAHATI: At least six ex-NDFB men, who spent seven years behind bars in Gelephu prison in Bhutan, were handed over to the Indian authorities on Friday evening from the prison.

They were arrested by the Royal Bhutan Army in 2016 and then held at Gelephu. The Bhutanese authorities had facilitated their release.

Those six included Jivan Basumatary, Sonaram Mochahary, Sonam Magar, Bimal Basumatary, Dilip Basumatary, and Fakhon Narzary; they were arrested in the crackdown on militant activities at Bhutan.

Their arrest will lead to their arrest. Their freedom will usher a new wave in the peace initiatives that are being witnessed in the area.

A special reception was given to the six invitees at the entry gate of the India-Bhutan border at Gelephu. The reception was under the auspices of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro and MP Jaoynta Basumatary, who graced the occasion with a welcome speech .

The return of the six is seen as the most optimistic move towards reintegrating former NDFB people into the mainstream and also strengthening the peace endeavor in the region.

The release of these six people marks growing cooperation between India and Bhutan and reflects a collective effort to keep the Bodoland Territorial Region stable.

On the other hand, fraudster Bishal Phukan received a four-day extension in police custody on 20th September as the sessions judge's court in Dibrugarh.

A decision was made by the court after the police sought a seven-day extension to continue probing into his fraudulent activities.

A seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe into the case that has shaken the state of Assam to its core and brings out some incriminating evidence.

It has been taken in the wake of growing concerns over the online investment scam involving Bishal Phukan.

Reports add that Sanjukta Parashar, the IGP of CID Assam, who had experience in handling complicated inquiries, would lead the SIT.