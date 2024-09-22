Assam Governor Visits Indo-Bangladesh Border

Dhubri: The Governor of Assam took a tour of Dhubri and visited the international border between India and Bangladesh.

The Governor of Assam Laxman Prasad Acharya visited the Ram Rai Kuti Border Outpost in Dhubri. The District Commissioner of Dhubri, Dibakar Nath also accompanied the governor. The Governor of Assam received the National Salute during the visit. He visited the border fencing and the border pillars along with the old Mahamaya Mandir situated on the Indo-Bangladesh border. The governor also took part in a sapling plantation programme and further proceeded to the border outpost for interaction with the Army Jawans posted at the location.

Previously, inaugurating the second International Day of Peace in Kokrajhar on Saturday, Governor Acharya said that the Peace Accord which was signed on January 27, 2020 between Government of India, Government of Assam and the representatives of the Bodo groups brought peace in the real sense of the term to Bodoland. He on this occasion, besides paying his rich tributes to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, thanked all sections of the people of Bodoland for making peace and development in BTR a reality.

The Governor said that the International Day of Peace celebrated as a part of Bodoland Happiness Mission which was launched in 2023 has been successful in fostering peace, happiness and sustainable development in the BTR. Stating the fact that the mission emerged from a strong desire to heal the deep wounds left by decades of conflict, the Governor said that the Bodoland Happiness Mission is successful in creating a peaceful and harmonious future for BTR’s growth and Sustainable Development Goals. He moreover, said that the mission focuses on human development, social cohesion, and reconciliation, aiming to empower citizens to build a culture of peace and friendly dialogue.