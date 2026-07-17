Assam Governor visits Manohari Tea Estate; inaugurates tea tasting and tourist lounge in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: On the last leg of his two-day visit to Dibrugarh district, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, visited Manohari Tea Estate and interacted with tea garden workers, students of Manohari TE LP School and members of the estate community.

During the interaction, Governor Acharya enquired about the various welfare measures and facilities being extended to the tea garden community, particularly in the areas of sanitation, drinking water, healthcare and education. He also sought feedback from the workers regarding the welfare initiatives undertaken for their overall development and well-being.

Interacting with the students, the Governor distributed sweets among them and quizzed them about their studies and their interests. He further hoped that they would become successful citizens in the days to come. Later, the Governor visited the tea factory and inaugurated the Tea Tasting and Tourist Lounge, which is expected to showcase the rich legacy of Assam tea and offer visitors an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the traditions and history of the tea industry.

During his visit to the factory, the Governor also enquired about the different varieties of tea being produced at the estate and was briefed on the processing methods involved in their manufacture.

This information was stated in a press release.

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