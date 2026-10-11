Assam Governor visits Patkijuli, highlight's role of border villages

Emphasises on women’s empowerment, youth growth, and rural self-reliance

GUWAHATI: Underscoring that the strength of the nation lies in empowered communities and self-reliant villages, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today visited Patkijuli, a village along the India–Bhutan border in Tamulpur district, and called for collective efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods, empower women and provide greater opportunities for the youth. He noted that only when border villages become centres of inclusive development, economic self-reliance, and social harmony can we realise the vision of Viksit Bharat.

On the occasion, the Governor attended a programme organised by the 64th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Patkijuli High School under the Namo Matribhoomi Suraksha avam Swavalamban Sankalp Saptah. The initiative, organised by Lok Bhavan, Assam, in association with the SSB under the Vibrant Villages Programme, focused on public welfare, healthcare awareness, women’s empowerment and the educational advancement of young people living in border areas.

Interacting with local residents, students and members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Acharya said that the development of border villages is integral to the vision of Viksit Bharat. He said that empowered villages and capable, confident villagers are essential to building a strong and self-reliant India. He also appreciated the dedication of the SSB personnel serving along the international border and acknowledged their contribution to the security of the nation and the welfare of border communities, stated a press release.

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