Himveers Honoured: Assam Governor Lauds ITBP’s Valour at Sonapur Event

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid a glowing tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel during a special programme on October 9.

The event, themed “Himalay Ki God Mein, Himalaya Ki Uchai Mei”, was hosted at Assam Don Bosco University in Sonapur. Organised under the Lok Bhavan Assam initiative as part of the Namo Matribhoomi Suraksha avam Swavalamban Sankalp Saptah, the ceremony highlighted the crucial role these brave Himveers play in safeguarding India’s frontiers under the most extreme conditions.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Acharya described the majestic Himalayas not just as a physical border, but as a timeless symbol of India’s civilisational heritage, deep-rooted cultural identity, and fierce patriotism. He highly praised the force’s versatile contributions, which extend far beyond border defence.

The Governor specifically lauded the ITBP's rapid disaster response operations, their vital humanitarian assistance, and their ongoing support in developing remote Himalayan communities.

Concluding his address, Acharya emphasised that the modern blueprint for national security must firmly rely on the twin pillars of self-reliance (Swavalamban) and advanced technology to support our frontline guardians.