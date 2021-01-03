Assam Govt has accorded top priority to education since day one: Parimal Suklabaidya

A CORRESPONDENT

HAILAKANDI: The State Government has accorded top priority to the education sector since day one and has taken up a slew of initiatives toward this end. This was stated by Minister for Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya at a function held at SS College auditorium here on Saturday to mark the ceremonial distribution of Scooty to girl students of the district who secured first division in the Higher Secondary Examination last year under the Dr Banikanta Kakoti Award, stated a press release.

Suklabaidya said that the State Government had taken up a number of initiatives for development of the education sector since day one. "From building infrastructure that include additional classrooms to boys' and girls' common rooms and from paying tuition fees to distribution of bicycles/Scooty and free textbooks and uniform to supply of piped drinking water to schools, the present government has initiated a host of measures in the education firmament in the past four and a half years," he said.

The minister asked the girl students who got Scooty to follow the rules of the road to keep themselves safe. He exuded optimism that the girl student beneficiaries would feel inspired with the recognition accorded by the government and would excel in their studies and thus contribute their might towards nation building.

Speaking on the occasion, MP, Kripanath Mallah said that the present government had given more thrust on education and this was reflected in the measures it had undertaken during the past four and a half years of its tenure. He said there had been a sea change in the education scenario after the present government took over the reins of power. MP Mallah emphasized providing free education to all. He asked the girl students to work with zeal and vigour to attain the pinnacle of glory and for proper use of electronic gadgets like mobile handset.

Addressing the students, Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal exhorted upon them to put in more effort by burning the midnight oil to carve a niche for themselves. He urged the students of the district to crack competitive exams and to make it to the top echelon of administration. Dahal said that though the district had made significant improvement in HSLC and HS examinations, it had to strive relentlessly all along to attain cent per cent success in both the examinations. He urged the girl students who got Scooty to drive cautiously and to adhere strictly to the traffic rules to avoid mishaps.

Principal of SS College, Amalendra Bhattacharjee also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, District Development Commissioner RK Laskar explained the objective of the programme.

Later, five scootys along with commendation certificates were given away to the girl student beneficiaries by Suklabaidya and other dignitaries. Altogether, 218 students of the district securing first division in HS stream 2020 will get Scooty under the Dr Banikanta Kakoti Award.