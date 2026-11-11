Assam Govt Invites Kamatapur Council for Talks; Indefinite Highway Blockade Put on Hold Till Nov 28

Kokrajhar: The Kamatapur State Demand Council (Democratic), or KSDC(D), officially suspended its planned indefinite agitation and National Highway blockade on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The decision came after an official breakthrough from the Assam Government, which formally invited the community leadership for direct talks with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The group has agreed to hold its protests in abeyance until November 28, 2026, to allow room for political dialogue.

Prior to the government's intervention, significant tension prevailed in Assam’s Kokrajhar district as hundreds of demonstrators from the indigenous Koch-Rajbongshi community gathered at Tuniyadanga, under the jurisdiction of the Serfanguri Police Station.

Armed with placards reading "No ST, No Rest" and shouting slogans, the protesters were prepared to launch an intense, indefinite blockade of National Highway 27.

The blockade was aimed at choking major entry arteries, including Srirampur and Sagolia, which connect Assam to neighbouring states.

Following the high-level invitation from Dispur, the leadership chose a path of temporary strategic retreat, pausing the stir as a gesture of goodwill. Preliminary discussions have reportedly commenced at the Cabinet level, though the exact venue and date for the principal meeting with the Chief Minister are yet to be finalized.

While welcoming the decision to open a channel for official dialogue, the leadership remains deeply skeptical. Boloram Barman, the general secretary of the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), issued a firm warning, stating that the talks must yield concrete, actionable, and tangible outcomes rather than stalling at mere administrative assurances.

The movement continues to center on three primary objectives. These include securing Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community, establishing a separate Kamatapur State, and achieving official constitutional recognition and protection for the Koch-Rajbongshi language.