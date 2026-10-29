Demow ATTSA, ATTWA Branches Stage Indefinite Sit-In Over Liquor Licences

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow Branch, continued its indefinite sit-in protest for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, demanding the cancellation of licences for country liquor outlets operating in tea garden areas of Demow.

The protest, which began on October 27 in front of the Co-District Commissioner’s Office on Demow Hari Pora Road, has been organised with the support of the Assam Tea Tribes Women’s Association (ATTWA), Demow Branch, various ATTSA sub-branches, and tea garden workers and employees from the region.

Through the agitation, the organisations have called for making the tea garden areas free from alcohol and other intoxicating substances. They have also demanded immediate action against the alleged sale of illegal sulai, foreign liquor, narcotic drugs, ganja, and gutkha in tea garden lines and adjoining localities across greater Demow.

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